Valmont Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 29.15% over the past year to $2.57, which beat the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $774,886,000 higher by 14.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $756,270,000.

Guidance

Valmont Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $251.63

Company's 52-week low was at $98.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.32%

Company Overview

Valmont Industries Inc is a diversified global producer of fabricated metal products, steel, pole structures, towers, irrigation systems, and other components. Manufactured and engineered structures serve the global lighting and traffic, wireless communication, electrical distribution, and roadway safety industries. Other solutions help people and components move safely and effectively in an industrial, infrastructure, or commercial facility. Valmont has four operating segments: engineered support structures, utility support structures, coatings, irrigation and Other. Customers are primarily state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications, farmers, and other stakeholders in the manufacturing sector. The majority of sales derive from the United States.