Recap: Equifax Q1 Earnings

Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.71% over the past year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $1,213,000,000 rose by 26.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Equifax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $196.47

52-week low: $122.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.86%

Company Description

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, about a third of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.