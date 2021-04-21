Sleep Number: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 84.56% over the past year to $2.51, which beat the estimate of $1.83.

Revenue of $586,256,000 higher by 24.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $580,160,000.

Outlook

Sleep Number hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.sleepnumber.com%2F&eventid=3079963&sessionid=1&key=01BB80B8323255B65AA89740A52D9D68®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $151.44

52-week low: $20.61

Price action over last quarter: down 2.75%

Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. offers individualized mattresses and sleep solutions. Consumers can customize Sleep Number bedding to suit their comforts. The company utilizes algorithms and biometric data for customizations. Revenue is generated through marketing and selling bedding through two distribution channels: company-controlled, including direct-to-consumer retail and online sales; and wholesale, which sells through selected wholesale and retail customers. Almost all revenue comes from company-controlled retail sales. Sleep Number Corp. sells its products throughout the United States.