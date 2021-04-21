Kinder Morgan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) moved higher after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 150.00% year over year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $5,211,000,000 rose by 67.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,030,000,000.

Guidance

Kinder Morgan Sees FY21 Net Sales $2.7B-$2.9B

Price Action

52-week high: $17.97

Company's 52-week low was at $11.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.99%

Company Overview

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America with 70,000 miles of U.S. natural gas pipelines and nearly 10,000 miles of oil and refined products pipelines. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil-fuel products.