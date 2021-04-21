Recap: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q1 Earnings

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 74.03% year over year to $5.36, which beat the estimate of $4.89.

Revenue of $1,742,000,000 higher by 23.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,740,000,000.

Guidance

Chipotle Mexican Grill hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/40184

Price Action

52-week high: $1579.52

52-week low: $772.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.00%

Company Overview

With roughly $6 billion in systemwide sales during 2020, Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest player in the $16 billion domestic fast-casual Mexican restaurant category. Its menu includes burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads, which are made from higher-quality ingredients than those typically found at quick-service restaurants. As of December 2020, the firm operated more than 2,700 company-owned restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.