 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 74.03% year over year to $5.36, which beat the estimate of $4.89.

Revenue of $1,742,000,000 higher by 23.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,740,000,000.

Guidance

Chipotle Mexican Grill hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/40184

Price Action

52-week high: $1579.52

52-week low: $772.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.00%

Company Overview

With roughly $6 billion in systemwide sales during 2020, Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest player in the $16 billion domestic fast-casual Mexican restaurant category. Its menu includes burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads, which are made from higher-quality ingredients than those typically found at quick-service restaurants. As of December 2020, the firm operated more than 2,700 company-owned restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

 

Related Articles (CMG)

What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Disappointing Subscriber Numbers Hit Netflix Shares, Weighing On Nasdaq Early
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Verizon Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2021
Chipotle Mexican Grill Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings