Recap: Lam Research Q3 Earnings

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) fell after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 88.19% year over year to $7.49, which beat the estimate of $6.60.

Revenue of $3,848,000,000 up by 53.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,690,000,000.

Outlook

Lam Research Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $7.00-$8.00 vs $6.74 Est., Sales $3.75B-$4.25B vs $3.68B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4s6in6if

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $669.00

Company's 52-week low was at $229.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.30%

Company Description

Lam Research manufactures equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm is focused on the etch, deposition, and clean markets, which are key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process, especially for 3D NAND flash storage, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge logic/foundry chipmakers. Lam's flagship Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre products are sold in all major geographies to key customers such as Samsung Electronics, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.