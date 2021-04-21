Whirlpool: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) increased after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 155.32% year over year to $7.20, which beat the estimate of $5.41.

Revenue of $5,358,000,000 higher by 23.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,850,000,000.

Outlook

Whirlpool Raises FY21 EPS guidance From $19-$20 To $22.50-$23.50 Vs. $20.89 Est.

Technicals

52-week high: $240.50

52-week low: $96.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.36%

Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp is a global manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances and related products. Its segments consist of North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Most of the company's sales occur in North America. Products are divided into various classes, including laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and others. The majority of revenue is derived from the laundry appliances and refrigerators and freezers classes. Whirlpool also sells its products to other manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for resale across its geographic segments. The company's major international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, and Brastemp among others.