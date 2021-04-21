Banc of California's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, April 22, Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Banc of California is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Banc of California EPS is expected to be around $0.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $62.54 million. Banc of California reported a per-share loss of $0.19 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $51.86 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 226.32% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 20.59% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.15 -0.39 0.04 EPS Actual 0.35 0.24 -0.44 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 58.16 M 59.06 M 55.34 M 56.73 M Revenue Actual 61.56 M 55.85 M 55.31 M 51.86 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California were trading at $17.36 as of April 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 92.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Banc of California is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.