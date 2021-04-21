Recap: Stock Yards Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 67.80% year over year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $51,669,000 higher by 14.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $50,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stock Yards Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.00

52-week low: $26.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.47%

Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc operates as a bank. The bank has two reportable operating segments namely Commercial Banking and Wealth management and trust. Its services include loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.