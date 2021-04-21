NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 71.85% over the past year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $3,726,000,000 declined by 19.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,860,000,000.

Outlook

NextEra Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nee/mediaframe/44558/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $1232.24

52-week low: $68.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.07%

Company Profile

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. Florida Power & Light contributes roughly 60% of the group's operating earnings. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals more than 50 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.