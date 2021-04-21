 Skip to main content

Healthcare Services Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.22% year over year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $407,751,000 declined by 9.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $404,990,000.

Guidance

Healthcare Services Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hcsgcorp.com%2F&eventid=3079796&sessionid=1&key=663D6F632BA7FA589EEBDAB7DEE8ABCC&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.80

52-week low: $20.05

Price action over last quarter: down 10.62%

Company Overview

Healthcare Services Group Inc is a provider of housekeeping and facility-management services to the healthcare industry. The company operates two business segments, both contributing roughly equally to the company's revenue: Housekeeping, laundry, linen, and other services; and Dietary department services. Housekeeping includes management of clients' housekeeping departments, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, laundry, and bed linen and uniform services. Dietary consists of food purchasing, meal preparation, and providing dietitian consulting services. Its clients are primarily nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States of America.

 

