TE Connectivity: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.71% over the past year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $3,738,000,000 up by 17.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,520,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.57 and $1.57.

Q3 revenue expected between $3,700,000,000 and $3,700,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3082464&sessionid=1&key=458DEE5784D0D53BC7A7BB54D18547EF&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $136.01

Company's 52-week low was at $63.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.13%

Company Overview

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE Connectivity has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

 

