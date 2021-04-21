 Skip to main content

Halliburton: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 38.71% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $3,451,000,000 decreased by 31.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,360,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pq9aq7bp

Price Action

52-week high: $24.74

52-week low: $6.70

Price action over last quarter: down 1.29%

Company Description

Halliburton is the world's second-largest oilfield-services company. Building from its origins pioneering oil and gas well cementing in the 1920s, Halliburton has evolved into the premier wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment, and pressure pumping. It added drilling services as a second key area of focus via its 1998 acquisition of Dresser and today stands second only to industry leader Schlumberger. Owing to its strategic bet on U.S. shale starting nearly two decades ago, Halliburton has played an unparalleled role in facilitating the shale revolution.

 

