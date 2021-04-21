 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.34% over the past year to $3.24, which beat the estimate of $2.85.

Revenue of $439,208,000 up by 21.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $430,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Signature Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.signatureny.com%2F&eventid=3109026&sessionid=1&key=CECC8534B617C259C5136042DEC29A2E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $249.94

52-week low: $71.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.79%

Company Description

Signature Bank is a New York-based commercial bank. It is engaged in offering a wide range of business and personal banking products and services. The operating segments of the company are Commercial banking and Specialty finance. The company operates in New York and derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial banking segment, which consists principally of commercial real estate lending, commercial & industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. Specialty Finance consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, municipal, and national franchise financing and leasing.

 

Related Articles (SBNY)

Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2021
Earnings Preview: Signature Bank
BofA Raises Bank Stock Price Targets, Sees Potential For 'Significant EPS Upside'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Price Over Earnings Overview: Signature Bank
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com