Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.34% over the past year to $3.24, which beat the estimate of $2.85.

Revenue of $439,208,000 up by 21.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $430,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Signature Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.signatureny.com%2F&eventid=3109026&sessionid=1&key=CECC8534B617C259C5136042DEC29A2E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $249.94

52-week low: $71.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.79%

Company Description

Signature Bank is a New York-based commercial bank. It is engaged in offering a wide range of business and personal banking products and services. The operating segments of the company are Commercial banking and Specialty finance. The company operates in New York and derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial banking segment, which consists principally of commercial real estate lending, commercial & industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. Specialty Finance consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, municipal, and national franchise financing and leasing.