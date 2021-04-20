Middlefield Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 306.25% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $14,116,000 rose by 27.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Middlefield Banc hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.35

52-week low: $16.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.99%

Company Overview

Middlefield Banc Corp is a united states based bank holding company. It offers customers banking services, including checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, and commercial loans. It also maintains, manages, and disposes of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned.