Orrstown Finl Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $21,855,000 higher by 19.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $22,240,000.

Guidance

Orrstown Finl Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Orrstown Finl Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.74

Company's 52-week low was at $11.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.33%

Company Description

Orrstown Financial Services Inc is a holding company engaged in commercial banking and trust business, this involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. It is also engaged in lending services for commercial, residential, commercial mortgages, construction, municipal, and various forms of consumer lending. Deposit services include checking, savings, time, and money market deposits. It also provides investment and brokerage services through its Financial Advisors division. The company operates in a significant segment - Community Banking.