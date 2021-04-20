Preferred Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 31.48% year over year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.37.

Revenue of $45,346,000 up by 8.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $45,930,000.

Guidance

Preferred Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $69.09

Company's 52-week low was at $28.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.05%

Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank located in California. Its products and services are divided into Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Commercial Banking which includes Checking accounts, Savings accounts, CDs, Loans and Credit, Electronic banking and Treasury Management. It provides personalized deposit services, real estate finance, commercial loans, and trade finance credit facilities to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from Southern and Northern California and Flushing.