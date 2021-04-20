Recap: Fulton Financial Q1 Earnings
Shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 168.75% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.35.
Revenue of $167,428,000 up by 2.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $167,520,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Fulton Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $18.41
52-week low: $8.89
Price action over last quarter: Up 13.07%
Company Description
Fulton Financial Corp is a United States-based holding company offering financial services. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the five market area, which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking products & services. The bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate & construction, Commercial & industrial lending, consumer borrowing, and real estate residential & home equity.
