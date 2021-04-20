Interactive Brokers Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.03% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $893,000,000 rose by 67.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $736,600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d785qhzp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $80.57

52-week low: $36.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.09%

Company Description

Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide. Through its broker-dealer agency business, IB provides direct access to trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders. The company's electronically traded products include stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, CFDs, and funds. IB has operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Hungary, India, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The company is regulated by the SEC, FINRA, NYSE, FCA, and other regulatory agencies worldwide.