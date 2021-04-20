 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Interactive Brokers Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.03% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $893,000,000 rose by 67.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $736,600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d785qhzp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $80.57

52-week low: $36.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.09%

Company Description

Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide. Through its broker-dealer agency business, IB provides direct access to trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders. The company's electronically traded products include stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, CFDs, and funds. IB has operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Hungary, India, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The company is regulated by the SEC, FINRA, NYSE, FCA, and other regulatory agencies worldwide.

 

Related Articles (IBKR)

Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2021
Interactive Brokers Group Earnings Preview
Goldman Sachs Adds Charles Schwab To Conviction List As Retail Trading Frenzy Continues
Tencent-Backed Futu Taps Singapore's Retail Trading Boom: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings