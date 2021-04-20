Recap: Hancock Whitney Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 194.53% year over year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $321,676,000 up by 0.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $314,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hancock Whitney hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hancockwhitney.com%2F&eventid=3077461&sessionid=1&key=F3953EA5E6AF17A1A039FEF3041111EA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $47.37

52-week low: $14.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.60%

Company Overview

Hancock Whitney Corp operates bank offices and financial centers. The company offers financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee.