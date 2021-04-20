Netflix: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 138.85% year over year to $3.75, which beat the estimate of $2.96.

Revenue of $7,163,000,000 rose by 24.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,130,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $3.16 and $3.16.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $7,302,000,000 and $7,302,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.youtube.com/user

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $593.29

Company's 52-week low was at $393.60

Price action over last quarter: down 6.25%

Company Overview

Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. In 2011, Netflix introduced DVD-only plans and separated the combined streaming and DVD plans, making it necessary for subscribers who want both to have separate plans.