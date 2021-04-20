Earnings Preview: Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Analysts predict Knight-Swift will report earnings of $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. In the same quarter last year, Knight-Swift reported earnings per share of $0.44 on sales of $1.12 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 56.82%. Revenue would be up 8.44% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.63 0.35 0.35 EPS Actual 0.94 0.79 0.57 0.44 Revenue Estimate 1.28 B 1.17 B 1.06 B 1.09 B Revenue Actual 1.28 B 1.21 B 1.06 B 1.12 B

Shares of Knight-Swift were trading at $49.79 as of April 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Knight-Swift is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.