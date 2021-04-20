Earnings Preview: Nasdaq

On Wednesday, April 21, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Nasdaq earnings of $1.73 per share. Revenue will likely be around $814.49 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Nasdaq reported EPS of $1.5 on revenue of $701.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 15.33% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 16.19% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.45 1.44 1.46 EPS Actual 1.60 1.53 1.54 1.50 Revenue Estimate 748.98 M 688.02 M 681.97 M 692.12 M Revenue Actual 788.00 M 715.00 M 699.00 M 701.00 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 52.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nasdaq is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.