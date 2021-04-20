Earnings Preview for Telefonaktiebolaget L M

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Based on management's projections, Telefonaktiebolaget L M analysts model for earnings of $0.14 per share on sales of $6.51 billion. In the same quarter last year, Telefonaktiebolaget L M reported earnings per share of $0.07 on revenue of $5.12 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 100.0%. Sales would be up 27.05% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.16 0.07 0.08 EPS Actual 0.27 0.20 0.08 0.07 Revenue Estimate 7.75 B 6.44 B 5.56 B 5.38 B Revenue Actual 8.08 B 6.48 B 5.74 B 5.12 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M were trading at $13.74 as of April 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Telefonaktiebolaget L M is scheduled to hold the call at 03:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.