Recap: Simmons First National Q1 Earnings

Shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.62% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $198,584,000 decreased by 20.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $197,480,000.

Outlook

Simmons First National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7zn5risx

Price Action

52-week high: $33.43

Company's 52-week low was at $13.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.49%

Company Description

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers a range of products and services such as trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.