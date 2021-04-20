Recap: Northern Trust Q1 Earnings

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.68% over the past year to $1.70, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $1,583,000,000 declined by 0.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,540,000,000.

Guidance

Northern Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zzbpbs4z

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $110.40

52-week low: $67.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.29%

Company Overview

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the U.S. and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $14.5 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.