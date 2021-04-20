ManpowerGroup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.37% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $4,924,000,000 up by 6.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,680,000,000.

Guidance

ManpowerGroup hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/si7ahq7j

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $110.66

52-week low: $59.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.05%

Company Overview

ManpowerGroup is one of the largest firms in the fragmented global staffing industry. It serves each main staffing category--temporary, permanent, and project-based--and also offers a suite of HR outsourcing and outplacement services. Manpower generates annual revenue and operating income of more than $18 billion and nearly $200 million, respectively. A vast majority of sales are generated outside the U.S. from operations in 80 countries. Its 30,000 employees serve an estimated 600,000 clients and place millions of job candidates.