Abbott Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 103.08% over the past year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $1.27.
Revenue of $10,456,000,000 rose by 35.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,690,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Abbott sees FY21 adjusted EPS of over $5.00.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 20, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ce2x9sjy
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $128.54
Company's 52-week low was at $86.16
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.41%
Company Description
Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.
