Abbott Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 103.08% over the past year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $10,456,000,000 rose by 35.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,690,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Abbott sees FY21 adjusted EPS of over $5.00.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ce2x9sjy

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $128.54

Company's 52-week low was at $86.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.41%

Company Description

Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.