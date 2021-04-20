Recap: Lockheed Martin Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.89% over the past year to $6.56, which beat the estimate of $6.30.

Revenue of $16,258,000,000 rose by 3.88% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $16,330,000,000.

Guidance

Lockheed Martin raised FY21 EPS guidance from $26.00-$26.30 to $26.40-$26.70.

The company raised sales guidance from $67.1B-$68.5B to $67.3B-$68.7B.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/54rq7iam

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $417.62

52-week low: $319.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.73%

Company Description

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.