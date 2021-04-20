Philip Morris: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.75% year over year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $7,585,000,000 up by 6.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Philip Morris sees FY21 EPS of $5.93-$6.03.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x7savg9m

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $93.43

52-week low: $66.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.48%

Company Overview

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.