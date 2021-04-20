 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Philip Morris: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.75% year over year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $7,585,000,000 up by 6.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Philip Morris sees FY21 EPS of $5.93-$6.03.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x7savg9m

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $93.43

52-week low: $66.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.48%

Company Overview

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.

 

Related Articles (PM)

Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2021
First-Quarter Earnings Season Is In Progress
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
A Preview Of Philip Morris Intl's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com