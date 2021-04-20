Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Earnings
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 615.38% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.69.
Revenue of $1,928,000,000 rose by 1.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,900,000,000.
Guidance
Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 20, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.53.com%2F&eventid=3081545&sessionid=1&key=568D6203CFF33E090A93E8D0C0DEBF92®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $40.46
52-week low: $14.89
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.49%
Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.
