Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 615.38% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $1,928,000,000 rose by 1.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,900,000,000.

Guidance

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.53.com%2F&eventid=3081545&sessionid=1&key=568D6203CFF33E090A93E8D0C0DEBF92®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.46

52-week low: $14.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.49%

Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.