Recap: Xerox Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) fell 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.76% over the past year to $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $1,710,000,000 declined by 8.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,590,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Xerox Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6786fnjw

Price Action

52-week high: $26.96

Company's 52-week low was at $14.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.11%

Company Description

Xerox is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S., and 40% from international markets. The company is an OEM of multifunction printers, or MFPs (printers that can print, copy and scan), focusing on large enterprise markets. Apart from equipment, the company provides post-sales services like managed print services--a service that helps to bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. Xerox is attempting to enter new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics.

 

