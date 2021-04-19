F N B: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of F N B (NYSE:FNB) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $305,728,000 rose by 1.52% year over year, which missed the estimate of $311,280,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.82

52-week low: $5.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.06%

Company Description

F N B Corp is a bank holding and diversified financial-services company that operates in various geographical regions which are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network. Its largest affiliate is the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its reportable segments are community banking; wealth management; insurance; and. A majority of FNB's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while most of its revenue is net interest income.