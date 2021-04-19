 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

F N B: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of F N B (NYSE:FNB) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $305,728,000 rose by 1.52% year over year, which missed the estimate of $311,280,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.82

52-week low: $5.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.06%

Company Description

F N B Corp is a bank holding and diversified financial-services company that operates in various geographical regions which are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network. Its largest affiliate is the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its reportable segments are community banking; wealth management; insurance; and. A majority of FNB's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while most of its revenue is net interest income.

 

Related Articles (FNB)

Earnings Scheduled For April 19, 2021
Earnings Outlook for F N B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings