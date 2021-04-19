CNB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.48% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $39,121,000 higher by 30.43% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $39,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.85

52-week low: $13.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.07%

Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp is a USA-based financial holding company engaged in the provision banking and related services. It provides full range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. These activities and services principally include checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, and a variety of other specialized financial services. The bank's Wealth and Asset Management Services division offers a full range of client services. In addition to the bank, the company also operates a consumer discount loan and finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Holiday Financial Services Corporation.