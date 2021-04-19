BankFinancial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 37.50% year over year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $11,838,000 decreased by 11.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,200,000.

Outlook

BankFinancial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.23

52-week low: $6.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.12%

Company Profile

BankFinancial Corp is the bank holding company of BankFinancial, F.S.B. The company is a full-service, national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. It offers customers a broad range of loan, deposit, trust and other financial products and services. The bank's primary business is making loans and accepting deposits. It also offers customers a variety of financial products and services that are related or ancillary to loans and deposits, including cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust services, wealth management, and general insurance agency services.