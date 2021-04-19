Hexcel: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 115.62% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).
Revenue of $310,300,000 declined by 42.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $301,370,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $64.84
Company's 52-week low was at $24.54
Price action over last quarter: Up 27.11%
Company Description
Hexcel designs and manufactures high-performance composites, including carbon fibers, for use in commercial aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. Generally, around 70% of revenue is from the commercial aerospace end market, 17% of revenue is from the defense end market and 13% of revenue is from other industrial end markets. The company operates under two segments: composite materials and engineered products.
