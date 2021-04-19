Hexcel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 115.62% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $310,300,000 declined by 42.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $301,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $64.84

Company's 52-week low was at $24.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.11%

Company Description

Hexcel designs and manufactures high-performance composites, including carbon fibers, for use in commercial aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. Generally, around 70% of revenue is from the commercial aerospace end market, 17% of revenue is from the defense end market and 13% of revenue is from other industrial end markets. The company operates under two segments: composite materials and engineered products.