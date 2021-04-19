Recap: IBM Q1 Earnings

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 3.80% year over year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.63.

Revenue of $17,730,000,000 rose by 0.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,340,000,000.

Guidance

IBM hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

IBM hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 19, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aemi2s8s

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $137.07

Company's 52-week low was at $105.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.25%

Company Overview

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues). IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients--which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.