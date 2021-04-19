Servisfirst Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 48.44% over the past year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $100,828,000 rose by 19.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $101,750,000.

Guidance

Servisfirst Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 19, 2021

Time: 05:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sfbs/mediaframe/44697/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $64.16

52-week low: $26.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.87%

Company Description

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It originates commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, delivers treasury and cash management services, and provides banking services to other financial institutions. The company offers a range of products and services which include telephone banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, mobile banking, boxes, and automatic account transfers.