 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: PPG Industries

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) earned $510.00 million, a 43.26% increase from the preceding quarter. PPG Industries also posted a total of $3.88 billion in sales, a 3.3% increase since Q4. PPG Industries earned $356.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q4.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in PPG Industries's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, PPG Industries posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For PPG Industries, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Insight

PPG Industries reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.88/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.56/share.

 

Related Articles (PPG)

54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 170 Points; Mer Telemanagement Solutions Shares Spike Higher
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: General Finance Climbs Following Acquisition News; PHX Minerals Shares Drop
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Morgan Stanley Beats Q1 Expectations
PPG Industries: Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com