Peoples Bancorp's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, April 20, Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp earnings of $0.72 per share. Revenue will likely be around $52.94 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Peoples Bancorp announced EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $50.37 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 1900.0%. Sales would be up 5.1% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Peoples Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.48 0.13 0.56 EPS Actual 1.05 0.51 0.23 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 52.15 M 51.15 M 51.34 M 51.73 M Revenue Actual 50.81 M 51.89 M 49.52 M 50.37 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp were trading at $33.95 as of April 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Peoples Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.