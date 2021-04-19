Earnings Outlook For Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, April 20. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Synovus Financial's Q1 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Synovus Financial reporting earnings of $0.92 per share on revenue of $486.31 million. Synovus Financial reported a per-share profit of $0.21 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $477.12 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 338.1%. Revenue would be up 1.93% from the same quarter last year. Synovus Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.52 0.02 0.57 EPS Actual 1.08 0.89 0.23 0.21 Revenue Estimate 482.73 M 469.67 M 446.76 M 458.24 M Revenue Actual 500.69 M 491.40 M 550.05 M 477.12 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 181.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Synovus Financial is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.