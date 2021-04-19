Comerica's Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, April 20, Comerica (NYSE:CMA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Comerica modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $718.66 million. Comerica reported a per-share loss of $0.46 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $750.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 397.83% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 4.18% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Comerica's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.83 0.21 0.95 EPS Actual 1.49 1.44 0.80 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 704.17 M 695.76 M 697.97 M 759.31 M Revenue Actual 734.00 M 710.00 M 718.00 M 750.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Comerica are up 140.57%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Comerica is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.