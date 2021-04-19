Recap: Bank of Marin Q1 Earnings

Shares of Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.53% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $22,031,000 declined by 8.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $24,460,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 19, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.bankofmarin.com/

Technicals

52-week high: $42.19

52-week low: $26.59

Price action over last quarter: down 1.69%

Company Overview

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank provides a wide range of financial services to customers such as professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts, and wealth management and trust services. The majority of its revenue comes from interest income.