M&T Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 74.87% over the past year to $3.41, which beat the estimate of $3.00.

Revenue of $1,487,000,000 decreased by 1.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,490,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

M&T Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ucky3uak

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $164.72

Company's 52-week low was at $85.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.97%

Company Description

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal.

 

