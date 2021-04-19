 Skip to main content

Webster Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 220.51% over the past year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $223,764,000 declined by 3.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $230,770,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.81

Company's 52-week low was at $19.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.20%

Company Description

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

 

