Ally Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 575.00% over the past year to $2.09, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $1,930,000,000 up by 20.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,740,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pjwdeinr

Technicals

52-week high: $48.34

Company's 52-week low was at $13.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.76%

Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.

 

