Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q1 Earnings

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.62% year over year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $3,921,000,000 declined by 4.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,850,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bk/mediaframe/43612/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.13

52-week low: $31.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.91%

Company Profile

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in the management and servicing of financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors, and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with about $41.1 trillion in under custody and administration (as of December 31, 2020), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investment. BNY Mellon's asset management division manages about $2.2 trillion in assets.