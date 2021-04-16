Citizens Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1466.67% year over year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $1,659,000,000 up by 0.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,650,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Citizens Financial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Citizens Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rbs/mediaframe/43675/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $47.56

Company's 52-week low was at $17.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.26%

Company Description

Citizens Financial Group is a retail bank holding company operating primarily in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States. The bank operates through two segments: consumer and commercial banking. Citizens' strategy emphasizes differentiation through customer service. Net interest income is the largest source of the bank's net revenue. Most net interest income is derived from commercial loans, securities, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and residential mortgages. Some of CFG's higher-yielding products include credit cards, home equity loans, and other retail loans.