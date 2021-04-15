 Skip to main content

Recap: Home BancShares Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Shares of Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.91% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $193,364,000 higher by 18.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $172,470,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Home BancShares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10153260&linkSecurityString=e502592c38

Price Action

52-week high: $29.21

Company's 52-week low was at $10.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.90%

Company Overview

Home BancShares is a bank holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank. The bank provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking, as well as related financial services, to a diverse customer base. Its customer base includes businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company's loan portfolio, while diversified, is typically between half and two thirds in commercial real estate loans. The company's strategy emphasizes growth, both through strategic acquisitions and organically within its existing markets. The bank also emphasizes attracting experienced bankers, strong credit quality, and a solid balance sheet. The bank's main source of net revenue is net interest income.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

