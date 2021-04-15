 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Wipro Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.00% over the past year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $2,221,000,000 higher by 6.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,170,000,000.

Outlook

Wipro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 09:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5413654&linkSecurityString=11f67f51b2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.76

52-week low: $2.79

Price action over last quarter: down 5.05%

Company Overview

Wipro is a leading global IT services provider, with 175,000 employees. Based in Bengaluru, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive over half of its revenue (57%) from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services, and cloud infrastructure services as well as business process outsourcing as a service.

 

Related Articles (WIT)

Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021
Wipro's Earnings Outlook
IGEL And Wipro Collaborate To Fast-track Cloud Workspaces Delivery Within Hybrid Work Environments
Wipro To Acquire BFSI-Focused Management And Technology Consultancy Capco For $1.45B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com