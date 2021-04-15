Recap: Wipro Q4 Earnings

Shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.00% over the past year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $2,221,000,000 higher by 6.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,170,000,000.

Outlook

Wipro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 09:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5413654&linkSecurityString=11f67f51b2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.76

52-week low: $2.79

Price action over last quarter: down 5.05%

Company Overview

Wipro is a leading global IT services provider, with 175,000 employees. Based in Bengaluru, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive over half of its revenue (57%) from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services, and cloud infrastructure services as well as business process outsourcing as a service.